Travis Collins appears in court on Monday to ask Judge Gregory Rainville for home confinement.

ST. ALBANS — Travis Collins would be a strong candidate for home detention, Judge A. Gregory Rainville said Monday afternoon, if not for the allegations of violent conduct for which Collins continues to be held without bail.

Collins was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court on June 28, charged with kidnapping, causing bodily injury or fear, and interference with access to emergency services. The first charge is a felony, with a maximum sentence of life.

Yesterday, Collins was back in court, as his attorney, Zachery Weight, argued that Collins was eligible for home detention.

“Everything in the defendant’s life is here, in Vermont,” Weight said, “specifically in Franklin County.”

Weight told Rainville that Collins has resided in Berkshire for the past five years, and that Collins’ landlord said he could come home, despite the allegations.

Collins has several children, Weight said, aged three-14, and a fiancé, Samantha Cochran, who is also facing charges in the case. Collins’ children are in Department of Children and Families (DCF) custody; Collins can’t fulfill his obligations with DCF while incarcerated, Weight said, which include an appearance in family court every six weeks or so.

