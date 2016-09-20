Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Allan Paul Laroche, age 62 years, died early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, 2016 at The University of Vermont Medical Center with loving family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on March 26, 1954, he was the son of the late Leonard and Rachel (Gagne) Laroche. He attended schools in Bakersfield and on May 25, 1974, was married to the former Ruth Thompson who survives him.

Allan was associated as a Section Foreman with the Central Vermont Railway for 33 years until illness forced him to retire, but continued to serve the Town of Swanton as Animal Control Officer and First Constable. He was very active in Adult Basic Education as well as the TOPS organization and had served as King in the State of Vermont. He was also very active in Adult Basic Education and in earlier years the Missisquoi Valley Jaycees. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was well known for his beautiful flower gardens and over the top Christmas decorations

Devoted to his Roman Catholic faith, Allan was a faithful parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-St. Louis Parish, and served as Eucharistic Minister. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Edmund of Canterbury Council #7669 and Fourth Degree Assembly #2207 and was presently serving as the council’s Deputy Grand Knight.

In addition to his wife Ruth, Allan leaves his son, Eli Laroche and his girlfriend, Samantha Bockus, of Montgomery; his daughter, Sara Laroche and partner, Lauren Deitsch, of S. Burlington; his mother and father-in-law, William Sr. and Lorraine Thompson of Swanton; three grandchildren the love of his life, Akiah, Asha and Miya; his siblings, Dolore and Barbara Laroche of Highgate, Germain and Jane Laroche of Freedom, N.Y., Elie and Sheila Laroche of Richford, Rosemarie and Rene St. Pierre of Farnham, Quebec, Laurette and David Sweetser of St. Albans, Denise and Ronald Juaire of Highgate, Celine and David Thompson of St. Albans and Francine and Lionel Charbonneau of Swanton; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Laroche of Conn.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard and Sandy Thompson of Swanton, James and Maryann Thompson of Fairfax, Elaine Thompson of Swanton, Gary and Arlene Thompson of Swanton, Sandy and Warren Giroux of Swanton, William Jr. and Claire Thompson of Swanton as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents Leonard and Rachel Laroche, Allan was predeceased by a brother, Gilles Laroche and a brother-in-law, Steven Thompson.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton, Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Laroche family lot in Saint Louis Roman Catholic Cemetery in Highgate Center.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Father Austin will conduct a vigil service at 8:45 p.m. and remain after for The Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Gifts in Allan’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com