ST. ALBANS — Aline Luneau Perry, 80, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 18, 2017 at Albany Medical Center, N.Y.

Aline was born in St. Albans, Vt., on July 14, 1936. She was a long time resident of the Carolinas prior to recently moving to upstate N.Y. to be with family.

She leaves behind son Brian Perry, his wife, Salena, and two beloved granddaughters, Shaylin and Skylar Perry of Hudson Falls N.Y. Also, two brothers, Patrick Luneau and wife Judy of Sheldon, and Roland Luneau and wife Ginny of Montgomery Center, as well as sister-in-law Denise Luneau of Swanton.

She was predeceased by parents Wilbrod and Albertine Luneau, and brother Andre Luneau.

Will be receiving family and friends at the residence of Patrick and Judy, 141 Sweet Hollow Rd, Sheldon, VT 05483, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 starting at 1 p.m. with a small service at 2 p.m.