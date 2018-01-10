ROUSES POINT, N.Y./ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Alicia G Fredette of Rouses Point, N.Y. and St. Albans, Vt. suddenly passed away on Jan. 4, 2018 at the University Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. She was born Feb. 12, 1931 in Fairfield, Vt. She was the youngest daughter of the late Euclide G. Giroux and Delia (Rancourt) Giroux. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School and attended nurse’s training school in Colchester, Vt.

After deciding that becoming a nurse was not for her, Alicia went to work for the Telephone Company in St. Albans. This was back in the day when a person actually had to speak to the operator to get connected to another party. In September, 1952 Alicia married the love of her life Paul Warner Fredette. When their daughter was born, she became a stay at home mom, caring for their daughter and eventually their son.

Alicia Fredette is survived by her daughter, Lori A. Fredette of Highgate Springs; her son, P. Todd Fredette of Rouses Point, N.Y. On the Giroux side of the family she is survived by two of her sisters, Rita Larose of Richford and Claire Shepard of St. Albans. Also many, many nieces and nephews are surviving, and she thought the world of all of them. Jackson and Joseph Walsh are two of her grand-nephews, who were more like grandchildren to both Alicia and Paul. Alicia also leaves behind her furry friends, Olivia her cat; Mason and Winphrey the Westies and Blanca who is Lori’s cat. She cherished Carly Nancy Essex and enjoyed watching her become the little lady that she is.

Besides her father and mother, Alicia was predeceased by her husband in 2003. She has also lost her half sisters Annette (Herman) Richards, Marge (Gordon) Luman; half-brother Napolean (Doris) Bourgeois; her sisters, Irene (Arthur) Larose; Gloria (Robert) Walsh; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Stanley) Stewart; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Anne) Fredette; Eugene (“Freddie”) Fredette; sister-in-law, Elaine Fredette; father-in-law, E. Roland Fredette; mothers–in–law, Ada B. Fredette and Claire B. Fredette.

As a young child, Alicia and her family grew up on a farm, first in Fairfield and then in East Sheldon. She always said she rarely entered the barn, but did spend a lot of time, with her sisters, plotting tricks against their hired men.

As she grew up, the Giroux family enjoyed music in the house. Many played instruments, and Alicia had a beautiful soprano voice. She learned to knit, and many people were gifted with her handmade sweaters, mittens and hats.

Like her mother, Alicia was happy when she had her hands in the dirt working in her many flower gardens. Pulling weeds was never a chore for her. It was always her therapy. Wherever the family lived, it wasn’t home until she had put her touch on the landscape. She often commented on how quickly the time went by when she was in her gardens. She still has irises in her gardens today, which started out in her mother’s gardens many years ago.

Alicia’s hobbies included skiing, golf, going to auctions, crafting and baking. She made her famous Santa cookies for the last time this Christmas. Alicia continued to use her beautiful voice even after moving to Rouses Point to be with her son. She often sang in the St. Patrick’s Choir. Alicia loved going to the theater, long walks on the rail trail with Peggy Larrow and hunting for bargains with Nancy Cioffi.

After her marriage and the children were born, the family lived on Donnelly Court for many years. The Cioffi, Corrigan, Kenyon, Doig, Welch, Duprat and Hawkins families all grew on the same street. Although it was many years ago, none of the kids of that street have forgotten how great it was to grow up there. Many lasting relationships were formed on Donnelly Court and Alicia kept in touch with many of them.

The family moved to Portland, Maine in 1978 and Alicia formed new friendships in Bartley Gardens. She enjoyed entertaining many friends from home while living in Maine for a few years.

Alicia decorated all of their homes with style and taste. She collected many pictures and the walls are still adorned with her favorites. A young Nick Changelo once commented on how beautiful her “decoration room” was.

Every morning of every workday, Alicia made sure that Paul had a clean, white, ironed starched shirt to wear to work at A.N. Deringer. She was part of the Deringer Family.

Among many other things, Alicia insisted on a well made bed, thank you notes, clean windows, a perfectly placed table with proper etiquette, going to Jean (her hairdresser) every five weeks without fail, a perfectly groomed landscape and being on time. She was usually seen wearing at least a couple of bracelets and a colorful scarf around her neck. She had class and grace and could be a bit of a snob!

Other special memories include, dancing and singing with Paul in the kitchen and out on the town; sitting by the pool, singing and reading to her children; picnics with the Shepard Family; many trips to Florida; yearly trips to Maine to the Royal Anchor; a lifetime of wonderful memories with her special friends, the Bob and Nancy Cioffi Family, the Larry and Peggy Larrow Family and the Mac and Rae Mcfeeters Family. These families share a love and common bonds that will last beyond this lifetime!

Alicia was of Roman Catholic faith, and she often taught religion to children in her earlier years. She believed in the power of prayer and always had a long list of intensions. She could whip off a rosary almost as fast as Grandma Claire. More important than being Catholic was being a good Christian who was understanding of other faiths. She had hopes that the Catholic Church would adapt and be able to endure and sustain itself into the future.

Alicia was most definitely (especially now) a strong Democrat. She always volunteered at Democratic Headquarters at election time.

The family appreciates the Rouses Point Rescue Squad for kindness and dignity that was shown to Alicia on New Year’s Eve. Also very much appreciated is her Doctor Terri Nielsen for her many years of listening, respect and care that she showed to Alicia.

Services for Alicia will be held in the spring when the flowers she so loved will be in bloom again. Her funeral will be held at St. Anne’s Shrine, and her remains will be buried next to the love of her life in Holy Cross Cemetery, St Albans. Memorials may be made to The Rouses Point Fire Department, 48 Lake Street, Rouses Point, NY 12979 and The Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are being handled by her children and entrusted to her family at Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences may be shared at www.bradyandlevesque.com.