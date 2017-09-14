Blue-green algae has turned Lake Carmi green, drawing attention from state officials. Photo courtesy of John Tatro.

FRANKLIN — Lake Carmi’s shorelines remain closed to boaters and swimmers, nearly three weeks after the Vermont Department of Health listed those shores on high alert for cyanobacteria, blue-green algae, blooms.

The state department of health listed the Lake Carmi State Park, Dewing Road and north beach as being on high alert as of press time.

The department of health also listed, for the first time, open water at the south end of the lake and near the outlet stream as being on high alert.

The health department even classified the center of the lake as being on low alert for cyanobacteria.

Julie Moore, the secretary of Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), planned to examine the lake’s condition in-person this afternoon. The Messenger will report on her visit tomorrow.

In an open letter to Moore, former Franklin Watershed Committee president John Barrows suggested she visit the outlet at which water from the lake flows into Mill Pond, beneath Dewing Road. Moore, responding via email, said she would.

