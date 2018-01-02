SWANTON — Alfreda L. Gagnon, age 78, passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Giordano Manor in Swanton.

She was born Sept. 1, 1939 in Alburgh to the late George and Louella (Bohannon) Martin.

Alfreda had a big heart. She was a caregiver in every sense of the word. She worked at the Giordano Manor for a few years and later cared for her siblings as they passed away. Her favorite hobby was playing the slot machines at the casino.

She is survived by her son, Steve Gagnon and his wife Karen of Swanton; daughter-in-law, Sue Rushford-Gagnon of Alburgh; grandchildren, Chas, Shawn, Travis and Myah Gagnon; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Charles, Marilyn and Dina and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Alfreda was predeceased by her husband, Henry Gagnon; her children, George and Randy Gagnon and siblings, Alfred, Leonard, Edwin Sr., Audrey, Edna, Alma, Evelyn and Marie.

A graveside memorial service will be held this spring in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Alfreda’s memory may be made to The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.

