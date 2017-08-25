Alfred "Dan" Sines

ALBURGH — Alfred Daniel Sines, 95, of Alburgh, Vermont passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2017, at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, Vermont. Dan was born in Morrisville, Pa. on April 11, 1922 to George W. Sines and Eleanor E. (Gallagher) Sines. He was the youngest of their five sons. Shortly after graduating from Morrisville High School in 1940, he entered the United States Army and served in Italy during WWII. Dan was awarded a “Purple Heart” having been shot and seriously injured during combat.

Dan returned to Morrisville, Pa. and married Elizabeth “Betty” Lukens in 1946. Together they raised three children, who survive him; Cindy Bacigalupo (Randy Hickin) of Dummerston, Vt., David Sines (Julie McCarthy Sines) of Bellows Falls, Vt., and Marylouise Peters (Scott Robtoy) of Isle LaMotte, Vt.

Dan was an electrician for Forrestal Research Center in Princeton, N.J. and General Electric in Trenton, N.J. Dan and Betty retired to Isle LaMotte, Vt. in 1985. Betty predeceased him in 1999 shortly after their 53rd wedding anniversary.

In 2002, Dan met and married Annie Bradley of Alburgh, Vt., who survives. Dan and Annie traveled extensively during their 15 years together, visiting many locations including Italy, Hawaii, a scenic train excursion through the Canadian Rockies, and a Mississippi River cruise.

Dan is also survived by his grandchildren, Amy Bagetis (Keith), Libby Beecher (Steve), Danny Bacigalupo (Katlyn), Christopher Sines, Jonathan Sines (Caitlin) and Sarah Peters and her boyfriend Matthew, and Dan’s sister-in-law, Suzanne (Lukens) Woodcock of Brattleboro, Vt. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, along with Annie’s six children, Doug (Judy), Bill (Carol), Chuck (Linda), Linda (Russel), Sherry, and Jeff, and their families, and many nieces and nephews.

Dan was predeceased by his parents, his four brothers, George, Ernest, Richard and Robert Sines, and two sons-in-law, Fred Bacigalupo and Mark Peters.

Dan was a member of the Purple Heart Foundation, American Legion, Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge #81 in Isle La Motte, and the Methodist Church of Isle La Motte, where he and Annie sang in the choir. Dan touched the hearts of everyone he met with his kindness and generosity. He was always smiling, laughing, joking, singing or whistling a tune. He had a great sense of humor that never left him. In his retirement, Dan enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with family and friends.

In 2016, he was chosen to participate in the Honor Flight program, as a WWII veteran, traveling to Washington, DC, and touring many memorials.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer Foundation of America, New England Kurn Hattin Homes in Westminster, Vt. C.I.D.E.R. (www.cidervt.org) or a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral services for Dan are scheduled for Wednesday, August 30 at 9 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT. Burial will take place at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. at 1 p.m.

Calling hours are Tuesday August 29 at 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.