ALBERT ‘AL’ ADRIAN NOEL

July 20, 1942 – Sept. 26 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. — Albert ‘Al’ Noel passed away at his home in Portland, Ore. after a long battle with cancer. Al was born on July 20, 1942, in Swanton. He was the son of Antonio and Simonne (Bilodeau) Noel. Al worked for Pratt & Whitney for a few years in East Hartford Conn., and in 1979 when the company Burns Bros. Chain Co. moved from Swanton to Portland he moved his family there. He worked for them for 20 years and then worked for Custom Stamping for eight years, retiring in 2008. Al was a tool and die maker for all companies.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Lagrow) Noel, his daughter LeAnne Williams, his son Christopher Noel, his granddaughter Ashley East and her husband, Brennan, and grandson Chase Noel all of Portland. His siblings Mary Ann Dashno of St. Albans, Maggie Belval of Essex Jct., and Gerard Noel of Williamston Mich., his sisters-in-law Elizabeth Noel of Swanton, Linda Lagrow Mock of S.C., Jessie Lagrow of St. Albans, Cathy Adams Noel from California and many nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Simonne (Bilodeau) Noel, brothers Roland, Charles and Yves Noel and his father and mother-in-law Gordon and Mable Lagrow. His sisters-in-law Rita (Lagrow) Eno and Arlene (Lagrow) Nichols. Also Wesley, Reginald, Leslie, Louie and Nellie Lagrow.

Al served his country from 1959 to 1963 in the Air Force and will be buried with full military honors. He will be buried at the Willamette National Cemetery in Oregon. Services will be at the convenience of the family.