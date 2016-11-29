Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

BERKSHIRE – Alan M. Kinney, age 73, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 at his home in Berkshire.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4 – 7 p.m.

For those who wish, contributions in Alan’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

A full obituary may be viewed and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.