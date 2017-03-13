ALAN J. BOISSONEAULT

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

FAIRFAX — Alan Jon Boissoneault was lifted to his heavenly home on March 9, 2017, after many years of serious health issues. He was born in St. Albans on July 13, 1960, son of Rene Boissoneault and Barbara (Magnan) Young. Alan grew up in Fairfax and graduated from BFA-Fairfax in 1979.

After many years on the family farm, he left to pursue his dream and establish his own business, AB Evergreen. He loved working with plants and yard mowing. His independence and determination proved to be an asset to him succeeding, along with his talent for visualization, creativity, and perfectionism, despite dealing with many medical issues.

Alan was predeceased by his brother, Michael. He is survived by his father and stepmother Rene and Priscilla Boissoneault of Swanton, his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Larry Young of Fairfax, his brothers and sister, Kent, Peter, Stephen and his wife, Sherri, all of Fairfax, his sister Dawn of Fletcher, his stepbrothers and stepsisters, Lawrence Young Jr. and wife Cyndi, Todd Young and wife Elizabeth, Cherie Geddes and husband Gary, Deanna Farnham and friend Tim, Michael Laramie and wife Pam, nieces Kirston Longway, Chellsey Howrigan, many more aunts, uncles, cousins, great nephew and niece- Alan leaves a very special partner and friend, Debbie Manning.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service being offered at 3:45 p.m. at A. W. Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel, 1176 Main Street, Fairfax, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church with Reverend Henry Furman officiating. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Alan’s memory may be made to Fairfax Rescue, P.O. Box 428, Fairfax, VT 05454. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.