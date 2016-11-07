Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

RICHFORD – Agnes L. Lamell, age 82, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 at her home in Franklin.

She was born Dec. 4, 1933 in Berkshire to the late Leonard and Margaret (Austin) Lacroix.

Agnes was a graduate of Richford High School class of 1951. On Feb. 9, 1952 she married Alton Lamell. She was a stay at home mom until all of her children began school. She was employed at Roger’s Grill and the Franklin Lamoille Bank in Richford throughout her working career. Alton passed away on July 9, 1986, they were married for 34 years. Agnes became a strong, independent woman after the loss of Alton; her family was still her world (especially her grandchildren), but she knew how to take care of herself and most importantly, how to enjoy life!

She led an active lifestyle that included a love for the outdoors, especially walking or hiking. Her passion was golf and she was a member of the Enosburg Falls and Richford Country Club’s. Agnes retired at the end of 1991 and began spending summers in Vermont and winters in Florida; often driving by herself both ways. Agnes always kept her mind sharp, whether it be a new card game or “mastering” her tablet, she loved learning new things. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the Franklin Homestead.

Agnes is survived by her children, Patricia White and her husband, Robert, of St. Albans, Cindy Choinere and her husband, David, of Highgate, Alan Lamell and his wife, Lisa, of Randolph and Dale Lamell and his wife, Lisa, of St. Albans; her grandchildren, Amanda Gephart and her husband, Michael, Nicholas Larose and his wife, Melissa, Ty Choinere and his significant other, Melina Stenta, Kyle Choinere and his significant other, Lacy Laughlin, and Ashley, Taylor and Alison Lamell; great grandchildren, Dylan and Josie Gephart, Parker, Hunter, Burke, Tatum and Georgia Larose and Cameron and Waylan Choinere; a brother, Larry Lacroix and his wife, Lou, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, siblings-in-law, Ruth Lamell, Donna Lacroix and Douglas and Joan Archambault and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Agnes was predeceased by her husband, Alton J. Lamell; her sister, Shirley Sylvester and her husband, Howard, and a brother, Lyn Lacroix.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 9, 2016 at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Richford. Following the committal there will be a reception held at the Enosburg Falls County Club, 53 Elm Street, Enosburg Falls.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

For those who wish, contributions in Agnes’s memory may be made to The Children’s Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 244, Lincolnshire, IL. 60069 or on-line through www.childrensheartfoundation.org/make-memorial-honorary-donation

