RICHFORD – Adeline “Addie” L. Couture, age 82, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 10, 2017.

She was born Dec. 15, 1934 in East Charleston, Vt. to the late Kenneth and Lois (Hinton) Ramsdell.

Addie married Francis Couture on May 23, 1953. They farmed side-by-side for many years as they raised five children. Addie was a caregiver in every sense of the word; she cared for her mother and mother-in-law and worked at Verdelle Village for several years. Her hobbies included playing cards and cribbage, listening to music and dancing. Addie also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Wilfred “Fred” A. Couture and Stacy of Oklahoma, Kenneth “Kenny” M. Couture Sr. and Lisa of Westford, Rose Donna and Daniel “Danny” Sr. of Montgomery, Paul J. Couture and Kasi of Oklahoma, and Mary Jane Wetherby and John of Richford; 21 grandchildren, Autumn, Aaron, Lilly, Jamie, Tonya, Tammy, Kenneth Jr., Keith, Jessica, Jennifer, Daniel Jr., Cindy, Jason, Teri, Stephan, Tori, Meagan, Ty, Bryce, Courtney and Shelby; 29 great grandchildren; her brother, David Ramsdell of Kingston, N.Y. and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Adeline was predeceased by her husband, Francis Couture; a grandson, Joshua Couture and her brother, Wilson Ramsdell.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, Main St., Richford with Fr. Karl Hahr officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Addie’s memory may be made to Care Partners, 34 Franklin Park West, St. Albans, VT 05478.

