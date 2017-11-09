Employers and employment organizations brainstorm ways to close the workforce gap in Vermont on Wednesday at St. Albans City Hall.

ST. ALBANS — Vermont needs close to 11,000 additional workers each year to keep pace with the state’s current rate of growth, according to the Vermont Futures Project.

According to the organization, the annual supply of new workers, 8,000 high school and college graduates, does not fill the 18,900 jobs available each year, due to an aging population retiring out of the workforce, a 1.5 percent job growth rate, an out-migration of workers, etc.

The Vermont Futures Project is an independent non-partisan organization working to support and encourage long-term economic growth in the state by identifying ways to close this workforce supply gap.

Teaming up with the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, business associations, and local chambers, the Vermont Futures Project is traveling around the state and hosting forums to find solutions for growing Vermont’s workforce.

The organization stopped by St. Albans Wednesday morning, with Betsy Bishop, president, and Ashley Romeo-Boles, government affairs specialist, both of the the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, leading the brainstorm session at St. Albans City Hall.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.