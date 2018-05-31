MONTGOMERY– Adam Mykel Sylvester, age 22, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 as a result of a car accident at the UVM Intensive Care Unit in Burlington. Adam’s wish to be an organ donor was upheld and his family has comfort knowing he is helping others.

He was born in Burlington, on July 24, 1995. Adam attended Montgomery Elementary School and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 2014. He then obtained a degree in culinary arts from the New England Culinary Institute on April 29, 2016. He used his culinary knowledge by working in many establishments, including The Crossing. Adam enjoyed all sports and loved umping for different teams. He lived life to the fullest with no fear, a kind soul, loved everybody, and was loved in return.

He leaves his mother, Margaret “Maggy” Sylvester; his sisters, Katelyn Sylvester and her partner Travis Broe, Stacy Sylvester and her partner Alan Garrow Sr.; his niece Lynda Garrow and her partner Derek Tomasi; his beloved Jace, Trinity, and Jasmine; his nephew Alan Garrow Jr., his great niece Kaydance; great nephew, Aydan; foster sisters, Ali; his Uncle Paul Sr and his children and grandchildren, Nicky, Robbie, Kat, Marcel, Bobby, Syrus, Kylin, Jill, Grady, Meg, Connor, Claira, Hunter, Beth, Paul Jr , Kristie, Gracie, Maverick; and Grandma Becky; his dog, “Babe Ruth”; and two special friends, Mariah Irons and Wyatt Baker.

Adam was predeceased by his grandparents Allan and Aldea Sylvester; and he is now joining his best friend Kaleb Sylvester and will now lie next to each other.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 6-9 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidores Catholic Church, 169 Mountain Road, Montgomery Center with Rev. Karl Hahr celebrating the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Isidores Catholic Cemetery.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Adam’s memory may be made to assist the family in purchasing a headstone, C/O Margaret Sylvester, 1383 West Hill Road, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

