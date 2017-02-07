Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON — Adam Francis Desrochers, age 35 years, died in a tragic automobile accident on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2017.

Born in Wheatridge, Colorado on, Nov. 7, 1981, he was the son of Raymond and Susan (Cook) Desrochers. He attended Swanton schools graduating from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in the class of 1999. Since 2011 Adam had been associated as an account manager with Vermont Information Processing in Colchester.

Adam’s passion in life was music, having excelled in high school as a member of the school band and master singers. At present, he and his longtime friend Adam Locke own and operate the Deadlocke music studio in Waterville as well as having his own two bands known as Absolute Zero and Hershniperd.

In addition to his mother Susan (Cook) Desrochers; and his father, Raymond Desrochers and his wife Sandra, Adam leaves his daughter, Hannah (10) the love of his life and his life partner, Ashley Drinkwater all of Swanton; his sister, Jennifer Whittaker and husband Erik of Canton; his maternal grandmother, Rita Cook of Swanton and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Theresa Kurek: maternal grandfather, Willis Cook and Uncle, Robert Cook.

A Celebration of Adam’s life will be held, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. The Reverend Kerry T. Cameron will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery, St. Albans.

Friends may call, at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the hour of the service.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, gifts in Adam’s memory may be made to the, Adam Desrochers Music Scholarship Fund, in care of, Danielle Turner or Aaron Garceau, 100 Thunderbird Drive, Swanton 05488. Checks should be payable to Missisquoi Valley Union High School.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.