Swanton Memorial Ace Hardware 'before'

SWANTON — Swanton officials met Thursday night to discuss the opening of a new Ace Hardware store in Swanton’s downtown area, a move that many see as the first step toward revitalizing the town’s economy.

Gordon and Debbie Winters, the store’s developers and owners, presented their plans for a downtown Ace Hardware store to Swanton’s Development Review Board (DRB), outlining a storefront that would fill the town’s 70-year-old Memorial Building at the corner of Merchants Row and Canada Street.

The proposal does include the demolition of the Prouty building and the relocation of the teen center.

Swanton officials are heralding the opening of an Ace Hardware as the cornerstone of economic revitalization.

“The hardware store could draw people in,” said Harold Garrett, Swanton’s road foreman and a member of the DRB. “It’s just like having a Wal-Mart. If you have an anchor store, little stores will come in and fill the vacant spots… The revitalization team is hoping that, now that we have an anchor store here, other stores will want to come in too.”

According to Garrett, the hardware store represents a change for the Swanton community, whose economy had stagnated somewhat since the construction of Interstate 89 that bypasses Swanton as it snakes toward the border with Canada.

“There used to be a lot of other stuff here,” Garrett said. “In the 1970s, after the interstate came through, everything went away. We’ve lost our old downtown community… Now we can get our little community back.”

Locals share Swanton officials’ optimism, with several community members expressing excitement for the development of the Winters’ new Ace Hardware.

“There are two important characteristics of… vibrant community centers,” said Molly Lambert, who has been a key leader in Swanton’s revitalization efforts. “One is that they all have parking problems… and the other really significant characteristic of a downtown is a vibrant hardware store. It shows that people are living there… [and] that people are improving their own properties.”

“This is so exciting for this downtown,” Lambert added.

The Winters, who have also built Ace Hardware stores in St. Albans City and Milton, plan to house their storefront in the Memorial Building, a larger structure dedicated in 1949 that can be found behind the old Prouty building and Champlain Theatre in downtown Swanton.

Find out more about the Ace Hardware renovation in Friday’s edition of the St. Albans Messenger.