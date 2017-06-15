Accused Georgia shooter returns to court

Ethan Gratton, with attorneys Steve Dunham, right, and Rosie Chase, left, in Franklin County Superior Court in April. State law may require Gratton to hire new legal representation.

By Tom Benton

‘Having him at the residence would not have prevented this.’ - Judge Gregory Rainville

ST. ALBANS — The prosecution is pressing to change the conditions of release for a Georgia man involved in an early January shooting.

Prosecutors are asking that Ethan Gratton, 27, be held in 24-hour curfew while awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, stemming from a shooting that took the life of David Hill and hospitalized Mark Brito with serious injuries.

Following the shooting, Gratton was held without bail until a mid-April ruling by Judge A. Gregory Rainville, who determined that Gratton was legally eligible for bail due to multiple factors. Gratton had no prior criminal record, had not posed a danger to society as a whole, Rainville wrote, and the incident in question is without witnesses, leaving the question of whether Gratton acted in self-defense open.

Rainville also wrote it was uncertain whether state prosecutors could prove Gratton acted with intent, an important factor in the charges, since Gratton sustained severe head trauma during a physical confrontation preceding the shooting.

Gratton has been released from custody, on multiple conditions, since Rainville’s decision, continuing to live with his parents in Georgia and finding a new job.

