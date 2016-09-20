Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

MONTREAL — Abigail (Gail) Fisher, age 76, passed away on Thursday Sept. 15, 2016 at Phoenix Assisted Care in Cary, N.C.

Born in 1940 in Montreal Abigail moved to the United States in 1968. She received a B.A. in Nursing from the University of Vermont in 1974. Abigail was a dedicated nurse who took her responsibilities very seriously. She went on to continue her education later in life, receiving two Master’s, one in Nursing in 1991 and the other in Gerontology in 1994. She was also co-owner of a residential care home in St. Albans for 14 years.

Abigail is survived by her two daughters and sons in-law, Amy and Tom McVay, of Raleigh, and Julie and Jeffrey Hartmann, of Cary. She is also survived by her two brothers, Byron Woodman and David Woodman, both of Canada. Abigail will be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Lewis McVay, Vivian McVay, Elizabeth McVay and John Hartmann.

Services will be privately held.