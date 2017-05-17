Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

MAGNOLIA, Mass. — Aaron W. Heyer, 36, husband of Heather L. (Coble) Heyer of Magnolia passed away on Sunday evening, May 14, 2017 at the Mass General Hospital with the love of his life, his wife, Heather, by his side.

He was born in St. Albans, Vt. on July 22, 1980, son of Greg Heyer and Darla (Marsh) Heyer of Cambridge, Vt.

Aaron attended most of his college years at Southern New Hampshire University, however later graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from Champlain College in Vermont. Aaron was an active member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at SNHU and he continued to maintain lifelong friendships with his brothers of the fraternity, many whom had a chance to say their last goodbyes at his bedside.

He was a devoted employee of Corporation Cost Control and worked for them as an account executive for most of his professional life.

When he was a young boy he enjoyed helping his father on their dairy farm and playing on their many acres of land. He also was a camp counselor at Smuggler’s Notch for many years.

Aaron’s biggest passion by far was being with family and friends, especially his two sons and many nephews. He and his wife recently adopted their 10-month-old son Max just days before his passing. The adoption took place bedside at Mass General Hospital. Uncle Aaron was the most nurturing, fun loving, and funny guy that the children always craved. They enjoyed playing and wrestling with uncle Aaron. Any time he walked into a room the boys would race over to him as if no one else existed at that very moment. He was also an avid sports fanatic and especially enjoyed watching the Endicott Gulls men’s soccer team where, his brother in law has been the head coach for several years. He was so in love and dedicated to his wife and children. He knew that he found the love of his life the first time he met Heather and everyone knew it.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. This world was certainly a better place because of him.

He is survived by his wife, Heather L. Heyer, of Magnolia; two sons, Bryce and Max Heyer of Magnolia; his parents, Darla and Greg Heyer of Fairfax, Vt.; brother, Jessie Heyer and his wife Brianne of St. Albans, Vt.; fraternal grandmother, Marjorie Heyer of Fairfax, Vt., maternal grandmother, Roberta Marsh of Cambridge, Vt. and grandmother-in-law, Grace Brancaleone of Gloucester; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rosanne and James Coble of Gloucester; sisters-in-law, Kriste Calabrese and her husband, Joe, Jamie Margiotta and her husband, Anthony, all of Gloucester; nephews, Ryan and Brandon Heyer, Cameron, Caleb, Colten Calabrese and AJ Margiotta; many aunts, uncles, cousins and his fraternity brothers and sisters, specifically Matthew Sawyer, Aaron Quinn and Paul and Kelly Nigro.

He was predeceased by his fraternal grandfather, William Heyer and maternal grandfather, Page Marsh.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Ann’s Church, Holy Family Parish. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend.

The burial will be held privately.

Visiting hours in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to his children Bryce and Max. All donations can be made out to Heather Heyer. The family is also hosting a fundraising event for the Heyer boys on July 24 at the Cruiseport in Gloucester. Ticket sales, key chains and 50/50 raffles are available for purchase in advance. Please contact Jamie Margiotta at 978-853-0177 or Kriste Calabrese 413-348-9002 if you would like to support the family.

For online condolences, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com.