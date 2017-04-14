A.W. ‘Pete’ Peterson, III

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

BLUFFTON, S.C. — A.W. “Pete” Petersen, III, 73, of Bluffton, S.C. died Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Petersen was born on March 30, 1944 in Huntington, W. Va., the son of the late Kathryn and Arthur William Petersen, Jr. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. He attended John Tyler Community College in Chester, Va. He worked with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, retiring after over 20 years of service. Outside of work Pete was an avid boater, proudly earning the licensure of 100 Ton Master Captain on the 25th day of July 1997. He was a member of The Church of the Cross where he served as an usher.

Mr. Petersen is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Pamela “Pam” Petersen; son, Arthur William Petersen, IV; sister, Clarice P. Edwards (S. Scott); granddaughter, Alyssa P. Shenk (Joshua Allen); and great-grandchildren, KayLynn Rae and Joshua Allen Shenk, II.

A graveside funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at The Church of the Cross Memorial Garden, 110 Calhoun Street, Bluffton, SC 29910.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Church of the Cross, P.O. Box 278, Bluffton, SC 29910.