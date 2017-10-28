ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City planners, residents and business leaders are closing in on a master plan for Taylor Park.

The plan has not yet been finalized. It will go before the Parks Commission on Nov. 6 for additional comments and then to the St. Albans City Council. If the council approves the plan, it’ll become a guiding document for future improvements to the park, explained Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development, describing the plan as “a snapshot of the future.”

“As we continue to improve Taylor Park, it’s what we’re slowly going to move toward,” he said.

The current draft of the plan, which is the result of several months of work by a steering committee, city staff and consultants from Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture, includes a performance space on the south end of the park, a splash pad for children, and an outdoor dining area.

There are also more entry points into the park from Church Street.

The council had given the steering committee a charge to come up with a plan that would support current uses while also looking to see if there were ways the park could serve as an economic driver for the downtown, explained Sawyer.

Anyone who attended a steering committee meeting was welcome to have input, said Sawyer, but the city deliberately sought the views of representatives from the Northwest Farmers Market, Vermont Maple Festival, St. Albans Rotary Club, Saint Albans Museum, veterans groups, downtown businesses, the gardening club, and others with a stake in the park.

