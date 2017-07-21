A truck full of memories

Richard 'Joe' St. Pierre in the office of St. Pierre Auto Care. He is retiring this year after 45 years.

‘Without the employees that I have and had, I could never have done this much.’ - Joe St. Pierre

ST. ALBANS — After 45 years in business, Richard ‘Joe’ St. Pierre is retiring, selling his auto repair shop and tow truck business, St. Pierre Auto Care, and adjoining gas station convenience store, J & L’s Snack Shop, on South Main Street to another local family.

The new owners, Carl, Kim and Jordan Stone of Stone’s Shell in East Fairfield, will be taking over the business at the end of next week.

“I feel good about turning my customers over to a family run operation,” said St. Pierre.

The Messenger joined St. Pierre and his daughter Nikki Hotchkiss at the shop Wednesday afternoon to pour over photo albums, taking in the weathered photos of old wrecker tow trucks, construction of the shop and convenience store in the early 1990s and St. Pierre hauling away the wreckage from one trailer tractor accident after another.

It was a trip down memory lane for St. Pierre, recalling some of the good and some of the tough memories from being in business for almost half a century.

