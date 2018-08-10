Which photo is older?

By AJ McDonald

Museum Volunteer

Both of these photographs were taken inside the A & P Store during the 1920s. There are changes between the two photos, but there are many matches such as the counter, the ceiling and the shelves. We are not sure which is the earlier photo?

In 1921 the store was managed by Bob Ives. Other stores would later occupy this space, such as, Bushey’s Wallpaper, then Bushey’s Sporting Goods, and in more recent times the Daymaker Beauty Salon.

If you have further information about the A & P Store contact the Museum at stamuseum.org or call us at 527-7933.