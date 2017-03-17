A lifetime of art

Charlie Price photographed at his home in St. Albans.

ST. ALBANS — Charlie Price’s big break came in a yard sale.

Price, 75, was moving from the home he had shared with his sister, who had recently passed away.

“I was selling off everything I could, because there are only three rooms here,” Price said, gesturing around his current residence, a small apartment in the city. “I didn’t have enough space for all my stuff I had.”

That stuff was an entirely unknown oeuvre of artwork, composed without a public peep through decades in Fairfield and, later, St. Albans. Price had paintings on paperboard, paintings on windows, painting on tables, all displaying what his discoverers now characterize as Price’s trademark style: a rudimentary, simple and colorful “folk art,” as Michele Bessett put it.

It was Bessett who stumbled across the Price collection.

