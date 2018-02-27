Georgia celebrated its late Selectboard chairman Chris Letourneau Monday night by dedicating its town meeting room in his name. Letourneau, shown here, served as the Selectboard chair from 2014 to 2017, and passed away unexpectedly last year. Photo courtesy of the Milton Independent.

GEORGIA – In October 2017, the Town of Georgia unexpectedly lost their selectboard chair of three years, Chris Letourneau, to a heart attack.

Months later, Letourneau’s memory continues to live on with the town, as family, friends and community members came out Monday night to honor the late selectboard chairman by dedicating the town selectboard’s meeting room in his name.

“You could call Chris [Letourneau] a lot of things, and most of us certainly did. He was a father, an electrician, a friend, a Red Sox fan… but one thing we called him was Mr. Chairman,” said current Georgia Selectboard chairman Matt Crawford. “Tonight, we’d like to leave a lasting tribute to Chris’s community service and officially dedicating this room as the Chris Letourneau Meeting Room.”

After Crawford introduced the dedication, town administrator Michael McCarthy, who stood at the head of the room alongside a Boston Red Sox jersey taped to the wall, removed the jersey and revealed a plaque with Letourneau’s image.

“This space is dedicated to the honor and memory of Chris Letourneau,” the plaque read. “May his selfless service to the Georgia community forever serve as an example for all to follow.”

Also present were State Rep. Carl Rosenquist, R-Georgia, and State Senator Carolyn Branagan, R-Franklin, who presented formal condolences in the form of a signed Vermont Assembly Resolution.

“The General Assembly expresses its condolences to the family of Georgia Selectboard Chair Christopher M. Letourneau, and to his many friends in the Town of Georgia,” Rosenquist read from the official document.

He presented a framed copy of the resolution to town clerk Cheryl Letourneau, Chris Letourneau’s wife, who was present with family. Other copies of the resolution, sealed in a Manilla envelope, were given to Letourneau’s extended family.

Chris Letourneau had served on the selectboard for five years at the time of his passing, having been elected to the board in 2012. He took up the position of selectboard chair in 2014, where he stayed until succumbing to a heart attack unexpectedly on October 13, 2017. At the time he was serving his second term as chair, having been reelected in 2016.

During the Georgia Selectboard meeting, Crawford requested that the town’s meeting room be called the Letourneau Meeting Room in all future Georgia documents.

