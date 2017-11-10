The above photograph shows how North Main Street looked prior to the fire of 1891. It shows how some of the businesses looked, including the St. Albans Cash Store and the Wallace Printing Company.

At the left in that photo is the Brainerd Drug Store. And if you look at the street scene following the fire you will note the Brainerd building survived, but everything north along that block is gone all the way to Hoy Street.

In the above photograph you can see how some folks living in apartments along North Main Street tried to save some of their belongings as the fire spread throughout the downtown area. You can see beds, dressers, chairs, bookcases, and settees, among other things.

At the far left of that photograph is the Morton Block and the American House Hotel that still stand on North Main Street on either side of Lake Street. And if you look carefully through the tree branches you can see the business block on North Main Street which has the huge arched window on the third floor which obviously survived the firestorm as well.

