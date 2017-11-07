The St. Albans Town Selectboard meets on Monday night at town hall.

ST. ALBANS — Community members will be able to head down to St. Albans Bay, strap on a pair of skates, and glide around on an outdoor public ice skating rink this winter.

The St. Albans Town selectboard gave Director of Public Works, Alan Mashtare, the go ahead to build a temporary skating rink in the St. Albans Bay Park this winter during their board meeting Monday night.

The board also discussed the need for a crosswalk in front of Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center with Mary Pickener, who sits on the athletic facility’s board of directors.

Mashtare sought consensus from the board on whether or not to build an ice rink in the Bay Park Monday night.

The idea was discussed last year, but did not move forward, according to Town Manager Carrie Johnson. “Now’s the time to plan if we’re going to do it this year,” she said.

Johnson said it would be a nominal upcharge on their insurance policy to protect the town from liability. She added the materials would cost about $1,000, with everything reusable except for the plastic lining.

Mashtare said the ice rink would be constructed on the green space in the park. He said skaters would be able to strap on their skates under a shelter and use the portable toilet if needed.

Mashtare said the use of the rink would be contained to public skating on the weekends. Hockey sticks and pucks would not be permitted, he stated.

