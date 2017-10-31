This downed tree took power lines with it, causing the closure of a portion of County Road on Monday.

ST. ALBANS — More than 5,000 Franklin County homes and businesses remained without power this morning following a wind and rainstorm overnight on Sunday, which left more than 100,000 Vermonters without power across the state.

In a press conference on Monday, Gov. Phil Scott made it clear the state will be recovering for days, calling the storm “a multi-day event.”

Both Christine Halquist, head of Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) and Mary Powell, CEO of Green Mountain Power, said some Vermonters will likely remain without electricity until Friday or Saturday.

One of the challenges for utilities is simply how widespread the damage is. “It’s hit a very wide swath of Vermont,” said Powell, who explained that typically there are areas where the damage is concentrated, but this hit the entire state.

“It came fast and furious,” Halquist said of the storm.

It also hit the whole region, making it difficult to get assistance from other parts of New England. “There aren’t really any resources to gather, because all of New England has been impacted,” said Jonathan Elwell, Enosburg Falls Village Manager.

