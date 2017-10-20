The cast of a 1903 St. Albans high school production of "As You Like It."

From the Saint Albans Museum:

The St. Albans High School, which in 1903 was located in the current Museum building on Church Street, produced a version of Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ that year. Fortunately we are able to identify all players who appeared in the cast that year. Do you recognize a relative?

Front row, left to right Arthur Holmes, Lulu Bell, R Lampman, Frances Wood, Annie Thorpe, Karl Twitchell, Edith Miller and Charles Hatch. Middle Row, left to right: Forest Harvey, Roy Anderson, Arthur Tenny, Charles Soule, Charles McCarrell, Stanley Ellis, and May Little. Back Row: Roswell Austin, Bertha Hall, Hazel Ellis, Ralph Elrod, Vera Loomis, Walter Hatch, John Branch Jr, and Jessie Percival.

Do you have information about any of these thespians? If you do, please contact the St. Albans Museum at 527-7933 or contact us at stamuseum.org