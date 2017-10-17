Former state senator Norm McAllister listens during testimony during his trial this past summer. Pool photo by Greg Lamourieux, County Courier.

ST. ALBANS — Judge Martin A. Maley sentenced Norm McAllister to nine months to a year, all suspended, with one year’s probation and multiple conditions, in Franklin County Superior Court today.

Maley said jail time was “not proportional” to the charge on which a jury convicted McAllister, prohibited acts, essentially prostitution, based on sentencing in other cases.

But the conditions of McAllister’s sentence are important. The court ordered he serve 25 days on a work crew, and that he complete a sex offender assessment, and follow its recommendations.

The court also prohibited McAllister from contact with the lead witness in the case, including coming within 300 feet of her, her place of residence or her place of employment.

And the court administered five standard probation conditions, including requiring that McAllister notify his probation officer if he is convicted of another crime.

But the court delayed imposing the sentence after McAllister’s defense, led by attorney Bob Katims, made a motion to stay his sentence. The court will delay ruling on the motion until state prosecutors can respond. The State’s written response is due within the next 14 days.

Outside the courthouse after the sentencing, McAllister told reporters, “I’m saying the same thing I’ve said from the beginning. I was innocent from the beginning. I think they’ve got this thing all wrong.”

Katims said McAllister’s defense team has already filed a notice of appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.

For an in-depth report on McAllister’s sentencing, including Maley’s explanation of the court’s reasoning and statements from the prosecution and McAllister’s defense team, see tomorrow’s Messenger.