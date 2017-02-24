Accused shooter pleads not guilty

Zakk Trombly appears at his arraignment in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Zakk T. Trombly, 22, of Burlington pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of attempted second-degree murder during his arraignment at Franklin County Superior Court Friday afternoon.

Trombly faces life in prison, with a minimum sentence of 20 years, for allegedly shooting David Davenport, 22, of Richford in the Holy Angels Catholic Church parking lot on Lake Street at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

State’s Attorney James Hughes asked Judge A. Gregory Rainville to deny Trombly bail, saying Trombly poses a “substantial threat to any person.”

Hughes said the defendant was armed and went to avenge what seems to be a bad drug deal. “It wasn’t even Mr. Trombly’s drug deal,” he said.

