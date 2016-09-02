Bill Cioffi speaks at his 2003 retirement party after stepping down as city manager.

ST. ALBANS CITY — There are two plaques in St. Albans City dedicated to Bill Cioffi and a third is planned.

The first is at William G. Cioffi Field on Aldis Street, which was renamed for Cioffi in 2009 in honor of his longtime support for youth baseball and softball.

The second is at the city’s water treatment plant on Maquam Shore Road, one of the many infrastructure projects Cioffi shepherded to completion during his 19 years as St. Albans City Manager.

The third will be at Northwestern Medical Center (NMC), where a patient room will be named for Cioffi. The room is sponsored by the Franklin County Industrial Development Corp. (FCIDC), which donated $10,000 to the hospital in Cioffi’s name as a way of remembering his work with the economic development organization.

Together, they are emblematic of Cioffi’s commitment to St. Albans, a community he loved.

