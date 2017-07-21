25 years of the Jig in the Valley

Brian Curry, center, and his band during a past Jig. Photo courtesy of Nancy Shaw.

EAST FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield hills will come alive with the sound of music next Sunday. It’s coming from the 25th annual Jig in the Valley.

Expect eight hours of music from noon ‘til dusk, by the likes of Brian Curry, Dale and Darcy, Carol Ann Jones and the Superchargers, the Missisquoi River Band, the Oleo Romeos, George Lewis, Jacob Highter, Joe Moore and Al Zansler and, all the way from West Virginia, Rush Run.

There will be wood-fired pizza. Burgers and dogs. Deb’s pie table, offering every imaginable variety of homemade pie.

A silent auction, where one can win a gas grill, a cozy, private hotel getaway at the Omni Parker House in Boston, a similarly cozy and nearly as private escape in a Model A, which includes lunch at the Pine Cone in East Berkshire — and 37 other items and opportunities.

The Black Creek Adventure Camp, a cadre of talented local youngsters, will put on a small parade. This week at the summer camp, the Black Creek Adventurers learned circus skills, like walking on stilts and performing as clowns — skills they may demonstrate in their Jig parade.

All this will set you back a whopping $10 per person, $25 per family, which benefits the Fairfield Community Center.

