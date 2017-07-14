1934 Armistice Ball

The Sterling Weed Orchestra performs at St. Albans City Hall on Nov. 11, 1934.

Just

The Facts Owned by

From the Saint Albans Museum:

We do not have a lot of information to go along with this wonderful image, which was taken at St. Albans City Hall on Nov. 11, 1934. Obviously, it was an event sponsored by the St. Albans American Legion club, hence the large banner above the stage. Fortunately, we do have the names of the players in Sterling Weed’s Imperial Orchestra, and it appears that all the members of the orchestra are in World War I uniform.

Left to right are: “Ren” Weed, trumpet; Malcomb Hodges, bass; Ora Weed, trombone; Leon “Fritz” Carl, violin; Robert Williams, drums; Cliff Ashline, banjo; George Cahill, piano; Sterling Weed, sax and clarinet; Oliver “Sailor” Gaurveau, sax and clarinet.

Please visit the Saint Albans Museum to see our display about Sterling Weed. The display includes photographs, ephemera and instruments from Sterling’s very long career as an orchestra and band conductor. You may even be able to hear some of his music.

If you have information about Weed’s Imperial Orchestra or artifacts, or know more about this photo, please contact the museum at 527-7933 or contact stamuseum.org