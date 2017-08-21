14th Star shines in community

From left, Gerald Bovat, Lisamarie Charlesworth, Andrea Gagner and Lisa Bovat pose for a photo during Tim’s House Golf Classic at Champlain Country Club Friday afternoon. There, Charlesworth and the Bovat family presented 14th Star Brewing with the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Timothy J. Bovat Civic Involvement Award.

ST. ALBANS — 14th Star Brewing is the recipient of The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Timothy J. Bovat Civic Involvement Award.

CEO Andrea Gagner received the award on the behalf of the company and founders Steve Gagner and Matt Kehaya at the Champlain Country Club Friday afternoon.

It was the first time the award was presented at the Tim’s House Annual Golf Classic, an annual event benefiting Tim’s House, a transitional housing shelter built in Bovat’s memory.

Since 2000, the Chamber has presented this award annually to an individual or business that has demonstrated significant interest in and service to the community.

According to Chamber Manager Lisamarie Charlesworth, 14th Star Brewing has built a pay-it-forward attitude into their everyday operations, paying special attention to service men and women, and individuals facing insurmountable illness or disability.

Charlesworth provided a few examples of the company’s impact on the community.

She said 14th Star’s annual Brave 11 event supports the Josh Pallotta Fund, an organization working to bring awareness about and to eliminate veteran suicide.

In addition, proceeds from every batch of 14th Star’s Valor Ale goes to support Purple Hearts Reunited, an organization dedicated to returning lost or stolen military medals to veterans and their families, according to Charlesworth.

