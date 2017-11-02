JERICHO — Maxine Gransbergen, age 83, passed away on Oct. 30, 2017 at the UVM Center Hospital in Burlington surrounded by her family. A gathering of friends and family for Maxine’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 7 Borden Drive, Jericho, Vt. The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.